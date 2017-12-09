Celebrate the season with memorable and inspiring music from Handel’s Messiah. Hear it in its glory at the acoustically pleasing Basilica of St. John the Evangelist
Handel’s Messiah Part I & Hallelujah Chorus
Stamford Symphony with Chorus
Basilica ofSt. John the Evangelist 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford 06901
203-325-4466. Tickets start at $25
* * * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
