Moving Towards Healthy Bones – A Community Education Program presented by HSS

Join us for a FREE lecture!

In the U.S. today, over 40 million men and women over the age of 50 have osteoporosis or osteopenia. Whatever your age, the habits you adopt now can affect your bone health for the rest of your life. Join us for this workshop that will address the importance of keeping your bones healthy in order to prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis and for an introductory class of Chair Yoga.

Program will include:

an overview on bone health as well as how to build and maintain strong, healthy bones

demonstration of Chair Yoga practice

WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm

WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902

SPEAKERS: Gabriela Zea, MSN, RN, CNL and Maria Kansy, BSN, LVCYT

Space is limited, register early!

To register or for more information, please contact Pamela Villagomez at 203.705.2956 or email at villagomezp@hss.edu.

Programs are Free of Charge and open to the public!