Moving Towards Healthy Bones – A Community Education Program presented by HSS
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road Stamford, CT06902 USA
Join us for a FREE lecture!
In the U.S. today, over 40 million men and women over the age of 50 have osteoporosis or osteopenia. Whatever your age, the habits you adopt now can affect your bone health for the rest of your life. Join us for this workshop that will address the importance of keeping your bones healthy in order to prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis and for an introductory class of Chair Yoga.
Program will include:
an overview on bone health as well as how to build and maintain strong, healthy bones
demonstration of Chair Yoga practice
WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm
