From Lima Beans to Libraries: How Food and Books Helped to Win the Great War

In honor of Veterans Day and the WWI Centennial, the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a free lecture: "From Lima Beans to Libraries: How Food and Books Helped Win the Great War" on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 2:00pm at the townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park. Join historians Dr. Allison Horrocks and Mary Mahoney for a lively lecture and discussion on local contributions to World War I. From gardening, canning and food conservation to prescribing books for servicemen and veterans, there were many ways for people, old and young, to serve. Learn how Nutmeggers mobilized for the Great War, both at home and abroad, one hundred years ago. Please consider donating a new or used book to the Society's Books for Veterans Drive for the Vietnam Veterans of America. Members of the American Legion Post 12 Auxiliary Poppy Program will also be accepting donations. RSVP at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Handicapped parking on site only. All others follow signs to overflow parking across the street. Lecture sponsored by the American Legion Post 12 Auxiliary, the Norwalk Garden Club and the Norwalk Public Library.



About Dr. Allison Horrocks

Dr. Allison Horrocks is a public historian. Upon graduation from Trinity College, where Allison earned degrees in History and American Studies, she pursued a Ph.D. in History at the University of

Connecticut. In addition to teaching at UConn, Allison has been employed at a range of house museums and historic sites, including the Preservation Society of Newport County and Mystic Seaport. Allison now works for Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, a bi-state unit of the National Park Service.



About Mary Mahoney

Mary Mahoney is a graduate of Trinity College where she earned degrees in History and English. She is currently finishing her dissertation on the history of bibliotherapy at the University of Connecticut. Mary also hosts a podcast called Chapters that tells the stories of readers' lives through the books that have meant the most to them.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.