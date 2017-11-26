+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Inspired by the Sea,” featuring the contemplative seascapes and landscapes of Westport, CT painter, Julie van Norden. Her exhibit runs November 1 – 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

Sunday, 26 November, 2017

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: (203) 655-6633
Website: Click to Visit

