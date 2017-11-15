Special Education Law Attorney Lawrence W. Berliner, and Dr. Marcia Eckerd, a licensed psychologist, will be the featured speakers at a workshop for parents titled "Finding Your Voice as a Parent: Navigating Through the Process of Obtaining an Appropriate Education.”

The FREE workshop will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Villa Maria School, 161 Sky Meadow Drive, Stamford, Conn.

Attorney Berliner will focus on:

Student’s basic educational rights

What to do when your child is struggling in school and is achieving below his or her potential

Turning Point: the road ahead for parents when their child’s rights are denied by the school

Dr. Eckerd will focus on:

Demystifying Executive Function (planning, prioritizing and organization, etc…)

How Executive Functions are embedded into the academic workload – from reading to writing to math etc…

How to write executive functions into the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) Goals and Objectives

To learn more about the workshop, and to register, please contact Stephen Bennhoff, Assistant Head of School for Admissions and External Relations at (203)-322-5886, ext. 104 or sbennhoff@villamariaedu.org .

Please visit the websites www.villamariaedu.org or www.berlinerspecialedlaw.com for more information.