Kathleen Smits Art Show 12/3-12/31

Kathleen Curran Smits is adjunct faculty at Quinnipiac University and Manchester Community College teaching computer graphics and digital design. She is an instructor and curriculum developer for a veterans oriented vocational program through CPTV called the Institute for Advanced Media.

Kathy paints landscapes in oils and has developed abstract digital art based in photography. She has been accepted into regional and national exhibitions and won awards. Her work is in private collections across the country, in Canada and Australia. Currently she is represented by the Pandion Gallery on Fisher’s Island in the summers. Kathy serves as Vice President of the Art League of New Britain and is an associate board member of the American Artists Professional League in NYC.

Her work can be viewed at www.kcsmitsgallery.com