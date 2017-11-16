Pirates: Fact and Fiction, a Lecture at HMA

On Thursday, November 16th the Housatonic Museum of Art will present a fascinating lecture entitled “Pirates: Fact & Fiction”with historian, John R. Wright. The talk will look at how literature and later movies have framed our image of pirates, and separate myth from true facts about piracy. The lecture will take place at 6:30pm in the Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum of Art located on the Housatonic Community College campus, 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. The event is free, and the community is invited to attend.

As Executive Director of the Thomas Paine Cottage Museum in New Rochelle, New York, John R. Wright uses his background in illustration and art direction to bring history to life. Wright executes historical illustrations and dioramas for publication, and is also an experienced historical re-enactor.

“Audience members will come away from this lecture with deeper understanding of what it truly meant to be a pirate, and will enjoy being surrounded by the pirate-inspired exhibit entitled Scrolls, by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Joe Zucker,” said Robbin Zella, Executive Director of the Housatonic Museum of Art.

The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) is home to one of the premier college art collections in the United States. Its collection offers students and the community alike the opportunity to view works that span the history of art from the ancient to the contemporary. Unique to the Housatonic Community College campus, this permanent collection is on continuous display throughout the 300,000 square foot facility, offering a rare opportunity for both art enthusiasts and casual observers to view and interact with the art on a daily basis.

Visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org to learn more.