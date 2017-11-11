Warren Veterans Roast Beef Dinner

WARREN VETERANS TO HOLD DINNER

The Warren Veterans Memorial Committee will hold their annual Roast Beef Dinner on Nov. 11th at the Warren Congregational Church 4 Sackett Hill Rd. Warren, CT from 4:30-7:30 PM. Dinner will include charcoal cooked roast beef, oven roasted potatoes, string beans, tossed salad, and homemade delectable desserts. Cost of admittance is $15.00 and kids under 10 $5.00. All proceeds benefit the Warren Veterans Memorial being built to honor all Warren Veterans who served in the armed forces while residents of the Town of Warren.