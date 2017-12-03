Seasons Readings at Pequot Library

Kick off the holidays with the hit theatre series Play with Your Food, for Seasons Readings, a production they call "a delightful afternoon performance of irreverent and irresistible short plays and stories that shine a holiday light on human nature at its best . . . and at its worst . . . but guaranteed to put everyone in a festive frame of mind!" Adults only. Enjoy delicious eggnog and cookies. Tickets: $30 in advance at pequotlibrary.org, $40 at the door.

Short plays and stories include: “Ring Out Wild Bells” by Wolcott Gibbs; “O, Christmas Tree” by Frederick Stroppel; “How to Read a Christmas Story” by Ann Patchett; “The Night of the Magi” by Leo Rosten; “The Land of the Sweets” by Frederick Stroppel; “A Christmas Truce” by Aaron Shepard; and “A Recipe.”

