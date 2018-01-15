Hearing Voices Network

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
A program originally begun at Gilead Community Services, HVN is an opportunity for folks to come together to discuss their personal stories and talk with peers in a safe, friendly, accepting space.
Monday, 15 January, 2018
10:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Tuesday, 16 January, 2018
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Monday, 05 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 31 January, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 17 January, 2018
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 02 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 25 January, 2018
Museum After Dark: Backstage at the Olympics with NBC Sports! 06:00 PM Sunday, 21 January, 2018
Bridgeport, The Great War and the Strikes of 1915 with Carolyn Ivanoff 04:00 PM Monday, 15 January, 2018
Family Focus: Sing Along with Rick and Dawn 11:00 AM Friday, 16 February, 2018
Family Focus: Winter Fest! 11:00 AM Wednesday, 31 January, 2018
History Bites Lunchtime Chat: The Lowells of Massachusetts: An American Family 12:30 PM
Thursday, 25 January, 2018
New Bleeding Control Basics Course on Jan 25th 07:00 PM Wednesday, 24 January, 2018
Wellness Wednesdays: Living Mindfully with Donna Brown, MS 07:00 PM Saturday, 17 February, 2018
Celebrate the Year of the Dog & Chinese New Year 10:00 AM Tuesday, 30 January, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 31 January, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 01 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 02 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 05 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Tuesday, 06 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 07 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM