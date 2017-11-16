Tweet Food Drive and Live Music with Shot Down

Rascal Flatts 230 Tresser Blvd

Stamford , CT 06901

USA

Join us Thursday night as we collect canned, boxed and dried food for Thanksgiving. All food will be donated to underprivileged neighborhoods in Stamford. The event is sponsored by City Carting and Rascal Flatts.

