Food Drive and Live Music with Shot Down
Rascal Flatts
230 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Join us Thursday night as we collect canned, boxed and dried food for Thanksgiving. All food will be donated to underprivileged neighborhoods in Stamford. The event is sponsored by City Carting and Rascal Flatts.
Thursday, 16 November, 2017
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Patricia Swope
Phone: 2034247661
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
