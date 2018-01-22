Hearing Voices Network

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
A program originally begun at Gilead Community Services, HVN is an opportunity for folks to come together to discuss their personal stories and talk with peers in a safe, friendly, accepting space.
Monday, 22 January, 2018
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Categories:
