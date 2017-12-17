Lessons & Carols

St. Francis to hold Candlelight Christmastime Service: Prepare for the joy of Christmas Connecticut-style! Everyone is invited to the annual Lessons and Carols candlelight service at the historic St. Francis church. The program is a beautiful rendition of the classic Anglican service. Its setting in the quaint and quintessential 1834 New England chapel makes the service a seasonal favorite. There is something for every member of the family: favorite carols, classic readings, the magic of candlelight and the Christmas story. Seats are limited so come early. A festive reception follows in the parish rectory adjacent to the historic church.