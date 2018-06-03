Gather your family and friends for the 23rd annual Walk & Run on Sunday, June 3, 2018, to benefit Stamford Health’s Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center and support local cancer patients and survivors. Held on National Cancer Survivor’s Day, the streets of downtown Stamford will be filled with Walkers, Runners, and Volunteers—some who have personally faced cancer, others who have been touched by their families’ and friends’ struggles. Walkers participate in a 3.1 mile course while runners can choose from a timed 5K or 10K loop course. It’s a tremendous day full of fun and support with participants of all ages and fitness levels. Join us to find out for yourself!

For more information, please visitwww.hopeinmotion.org.