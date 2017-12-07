+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Dooney & Bourke Annual Tent Sale

Dooney & Bourke

1 Regent Street
 Norwalk, CT 06855
United States

It’s finally TENT SALE time at Norwalk’s DOONEY & BOURKE - a special annual shopping experience that brings together hundreds of shoppers all across the Northeast under one tent!


The now legendary Tent Sale attracts shoppers from several surrounding states who travel for this annual pilgrim to the mecca of handbags in Norwalk, Connecticut - a place where it has operated a production facility continuously for over 40 years.

Shoppers should be prepared to come early for the best selection and deals on DOONEY & BOURKE handbags, briefcases, wallets, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces beginning Thursday, December 7th through Sunday December 10th. The sale will take place at their factory — and there will be something for everyone this holiday season!

Thursday, 07 December, 2017

Thursday, 07 December, 2017

Dooney & Bourke

Phone: 800-347-5000
Website: Click to Visit

