'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in 70mm IMAX film

Premieres Thurs., Dec. 14 at 7 (sold out) & 10 p.m. Then showing at 1, 4, 7 & 10 p.m. Dec. 15-Jan. 15, except Dec. 24 (noon only) and no shows Christmas Day.

Tickets are on sale now to experience “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Connecticut’s largest IMAX® Theater when the latest episode in the saga premieres Dec. 14 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

The Maritime Aquarium is one of only 10 theaters in the U.S. that will show “The Last Jedi” in 70mm IMAX film projection. (The next closest is in Philadelphia.) Thus, “Star Wars” fans won’t see “The Last Jedi” bigger or better anywhere in New England – or in the New York metropolitan area – than at The Maritime Aquarium with its six-story screen.

The Maritime Aquarium’s theater combines the brightest, clearest images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard-projection formats with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theater geometry to create the world's most immersive film experience. Director Rian Johnson shot portions of “The Last Jedi” with IMAX cameras, and those scenes will fill the Aquarium’s giant screen (in ways unavailable in conventional cinemas).

“The Last Jedi” premieres on Thurs., Dec. 14 at 7 (sold out) & 10 p.m. Then, in an unprecedented move, The Maritime Aquarium is suspending its regular schedule of 40-minute IMAX documentaries from Dec. 15-Jan. 15 to present only “The Last Jedi.” Show times are 1, 4, 7 & 10 p.m. (There’s only one show on Dec. 24 – at noon – and no shows Christmas Day.)

Tickets are $15 for adults, seniors and youths (13-17), and $12.50 for children (3-12). Get them online at www.maritimeaquarium.org. Aquarium admission tickets are separate.

Episode VIII in the “Star Wars” series and sequel to “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. New cast members include Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern. Fisher died in December 2016, making “The Last Jedi” her final film role.

“The Last Jedi” is expected to have a rating of PG-13. It’s produced by Lucasfilm and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.