'Feeding Time!' (behind-the-scenes program)

Join The Maritime Aquarium for a breakfast to remember! This Dec. 28 “Feeding Time” is a great idea for entertaining family and friends visiting for the holidays.
After a light buffet in the Cascade Café, participants will make the rounds as Aquarium staff feeds an amazing assortment of hungry animals. Take a turn feeding the turtles, horseshoe crabs and rays. Get up close and personal with the harbor seals at a private feeding. Best of all, watch behind-the-scenes as the aquarists feed the big sharks in the Aquarium’s Ocean Beyond the Sound exhibit. Help throw in some fish too!
Children must be age 5 or older. Tickets are $50 per adult & $25 per child 5-12 ($45 & $20 for Aquarium members). Advance registration is required.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.