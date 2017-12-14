Sister Act

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in the one place cops are sure she won’t be found-a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior. Using her fabulous disco-ness and killer voice to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church, but in doing so blows her cover. Soon it’s nun-on-the-run time, but she finds salvation in the heavenly power of her newly-found sisterhood. Based on the hit film of the same name, this stage adaptation features an original Alan Menken/Glenn Slater score with a vast inspiration of musical styles from Motown, soul and funk to great big disco anthems. A tribute to the universal power of friendship,Sister Actis reason to rejoice!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.