Is He Dead

January 11 – thru 28, 2018 / Directed by John Atkin

The wildly hilarious “new” farce from the father of American wit, Mark Twain. Jean-Francois Millet, a young painter of genius, is in love with Marie Leroux but in debt to a villainous picture-dealer, Bastien Andre. Andre forecloses on Millet, threatening debtor's prison unless Marie marries him. Millet realizes the only way he can pay his debts and keep Marie from marrying Andre is to die, as it is only dead painters who achieve fame and fortune. Millet’s plan is flawed from the start - once he’s declared dead he can’t collect on his fortune. The romp is on as he pursues his passion for painting, his fortune and the woman he loves.