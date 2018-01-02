December 2 – January 7, 2018

A Fairfield Museum holiday tradition. Model trains wind around an enchanting display full of holiday spirit and elaborate scenery! This year features even more tracks and set-ups where the trains can zip around and weave their magical spell. Kids and adults alike will delight in the magic of the train show. Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm; Fridays, 10am – 7pm; Weekends, 10am – 4pm; and Vacation Week 10/26 – 29, 2017, 10am – 4pm. Sponsored by Hatfield Insurance Company, People’s United Bank and Roland & Co. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/