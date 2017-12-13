Choo Choo Story

Event calendar brought to you by
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Wednesdays, December 6, 13, 20 & 27; 9:30am.
Discover adventures on the tracks with books that spark the imagination. Sponsored by People’s United Bank. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/
Wednesday, 13 December, 2017
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
