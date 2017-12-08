Holiday Crafts & Cookies
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Fridays, December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 4:30pm – 6pm. Free with admission.
Join us on Friday evenings when the Train Show is open late! Make a snowman out of marshmallows, create an array of paper snowflakes, make a popcorn garland and other fun holiday projects while enjoying cider and cookies. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free with admission
