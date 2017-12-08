Tweet Holiday Crafts & Cookies

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Fridays, December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 4:30pm – 6pm. Free with admission. Join us on Friday evenings when the Train Show is open late! Make a snowman out of marshmallows, create an array of paper snowflakes, make a popcorn garland and other fun holiday projects while enjoying cider and cookies. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.