Build a Train Workshop

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824





Website: Click to Visit Tuesday, December 26 - Thursday, December 28, 11am-12pm or 1pm-2pm. Workshop for ages 5 – 12. $5 at the door. Put together wooden parts with glue to construct a mini model train. Finish your toy by painting it with colorful and creative designs. *It is recommended that participants bring a smock for painting. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/



