+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Watch a Steam Train!

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Friday, December 29 & Saturday, December 30, 11am – 3:30pm. Free with admission.

Watch real steam rise from a model train that travels around an elevated track. Local collectors will share their knowledge and enthusiasm about how these unique trains work. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/

 

Friday, 29 December, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students:

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.