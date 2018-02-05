Anything Goes Open Mic & Moments of Gratitude – Rob & Terri
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street Middletown, CT06457 USA
Sign up starts at 6:30pm, the open mic at 7:00pm and goes to about 10:00pm.$5 for entry.
At 8:00pm, during the open mic, we host Moments of Gratitude from 8:00pm – 8:15pm. Sharing our gratitude to build positive energy and encouragement!
Ashley Hamel
A popular staple of the Middletown Arts scene, Ashley Hamel is a multi-talented singer-songwriter, improv comedian, and wizard rockstar (Harry Potter fan music). With a background in theatre and improv comedy, Ashley delivers audience-centric performances that entertain and aim to connect with the deepest parts of ourselves.
