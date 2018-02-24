+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Stamford Symphony Presents: Brahms, Copland & Saint-Saëns

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

February 24 at 8pm and February 25 at 3pm

 

David Lockington, Guest Conductor

Joshua Roman, cello

 

Copland             Music for the Theatre

Saint-Saëns       Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor                            

Popper               Hungarian Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra

Haydn                Symphony No. 22 in E-flat Major, Der Philosoph

Brahms              Haydn Variations

Lockington        Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare

 LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 24 February, 2018

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 203 325 1407
Cost:

