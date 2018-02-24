Stamford Symphony Presents: Brahms, Copland & Saint-Saëns
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
February 24 at 8pm and February 25 at 3pm
David Lockington, Guest Conductor
Joshua Roman, cello
Copland Music for the Theatre
Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Popper Hungarian Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra
Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E-flat Major, Der Philosoph
Brahms Haydn Variations
Lockington Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare
LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.
JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.
Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford
CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org
*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 24 February, 2018
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 203 325 1407
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...