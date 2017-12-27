+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Make a Scene! Winter Break Theater Program at Hill-Stead!

Hill-Stead Museum

35 Mountain Road
 Farmington, 06032
US

Winter Break Fun for Kids of All Ages ALL ages welcome: kids to tweens!  Day 1—Make a Scene!—Acting 101

  • Theatrical games.
  • Tour: A behind the scenes look at costumes in the exhibition From Page to Stage.
  • Outdoor fun!
  • Workshop: Roleplaying, script reading, voice projection.
  • Bring: snack, beverage and warm clothes.

Day 2—Artful Stories—Scriptwriting

  • Tour: Stories we remember.
  • Outdoor fun!
  • Workshop: Prop making and set design.
  • Bring: snack, beverage, warm clothes and painting clothes.

Day 3—It’s Showtime!—Final Performance

  • Workshop: Prepare the stage, costumes, set and practice script.
  • Outdoor fun!
  • Performance: Begins at 5 pm; parents and family welcome!
  • Bring: snack, beverage and warm clothes.

Registration

  • $105 with Family/Grandparent Membership; $135 non-members.  Not a member? Join Now
  • This program is limited to the first 15 registrations, so don’t delay!
  • For more information, contact our Education Department 860.677.4787, x142

Wednesday, 27 December, 2017

Contact:

Kate Ebner

Phone: 8606774787
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

105-135

