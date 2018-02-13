Step into the Vortex

Offered by Anne-Marie and Mike McEwen.

Discussion centered around the Law of Attraction and the teachings of Abraham, whose videos are shown and discussed. Hosted by Anne-Marie and Mike McEwen. Mike is a certified Tai Chi instructor and some easy exercises are offered.

“Life us supposed to feel good!” Abraham-Hicks

“To bring the mind and body into harmony, as does Tai Chi,

is to open the gates to the kingdom within.” Ram Dass

A peacemaker and teacher, Anne-Marie has served in life as a mother & wife, dental hygienist, real estate agent, business owner/operator of a food cart and much more. Always a student of Life, she constantly seeks greater knowledge and understanding of her Self, relationships and the natural laws of the Universe. Helping people is her deepest passion, and in her role as executive director of North End Arts Rising, Inc. (The Buttonwood Tree), she has found numerous ways to serve her community and help people from all walks of life.

Since 2001 Anne-Marie has been earnestly studying various perspectives on Life including Dan Millman’s The Life You Were Born to Live, Louise Hay’s You Can Heal Your Life, Neale Donald Walsch’s series of books, Conversations With God, Eckhart Tolle’s Power of Now and most relevantly, Jerry and Esther Hicks’ Ask And It Is Given and the Teachings of Abraham.

Michael L. McEwen is a certified Tai Chi Instructor and self-help practitioner. He has studied Tai Chi and Qigong since 1982, receiving certification from Central CT Tai Ch-uan and spent many years focused on the teachings of Eckhart Tolle and Abraham-Hicks. By relating his life’s experiences and demonstrating powerful techniques of Tai Chi, he will offer simple routines to enable others to achieve inner peace, balance and harmony.