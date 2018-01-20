Dan Ringrose Connecticut-born singer and songwriter Dan Ringrose was reared on Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem music, and he began singing their songs by the age of three. His love of Celtic music developed early in life, and that love grew as he did. With a rich baritone voice that has been described as “stunning”, a mischievous sense of humor, and a comfortable command of the stage, Dan has entertained crowds in festivals, fairs, and concert halls and more for 30 years. Along with radio (WTIC AM with Ray Dunaway) and television appearances (Connecticut Public Television, Better Connecticut and Fox CT TV), his career has afforded him the honor of performing with some of the most notable names in Celtic music. In the summer of 2005 he was tapped by legendary Armagh singer Tommy Makem as his accompanist at the Great American Irish Festival (NY). It was the first of several shows they would perform together. Dan was also the regular vocalist for long time friend and “Barley Bree” founding member, P.V. O’Donnell. He has also had the honor of sharing the stage with other luminaries in Celtic music, among them, The Clancy Brothers, box champion John Whelan, piper Michael Cooney, The Fury Brothers, The Wolfe Tones and Ireland’s funnymen Brendan Grace and Hal Roach. In 2011, Dan joined forces with renowned fiddler Jeanne Freeman to form the Celtic duo “Ringrose & Freeman”. With their own twist on traditional songs and music they have quickly gained a reputation as two of the finest performers of celtic music in the region. Dan also teaches traditional singing at the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music.Dan’s solo releases include “A New Season”, “All That Matters”, “Seven Old Ladies”, and “Keeping the Tradition.” He also appears on Jeanne’s solo release, “The Fiddler You Are”, produced by John Whelan, and his original song, “Six and Twenty”, was recently featured on a compilation CD to benefit victims of the 2012 Newtown, CT tragedy.
JeanneFreeman
Fiddler Jeanne Freeman is the founder and Director of the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music, where she teaches Irish fiddle to students of all ages. Classically trained in her early years, Jeanne began playing traditional music as a fiddler in Colonial Williamsburg and never looked back. She eventually studied Irish fiddling with the late Donegal fiddler P.V. O’Donnell, and played and performed with him regularly for many years.
Jeanne has performed as the Irish fiddle soloist for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, where she played to a capacity crowd. In 2013, she was also featured on Connecticut Public Television, in a program called “An Evening of Irish Music with Ringrose, Freeman & Friends” along with singer Dan Ringrose and other musical friends and dancers. She has also appeared as also a soloist at the Greater Hartford Irish Music Festival, and has performed there often, as well as at many other venues large and small through the years. For the past number of years, Jeanne and Dan have hosted the annual Saint Patrick’s Celebration Concert at the University of Saint Joseph, in what has become an annual tradition celebrating Irish music, song, and dance.
Jeanne leads a weekly traditional Irish music session in Hartford and regularly welcomes many other leading players from the area as guest co-hosts. As part of her commitment to preserving and promoting traditional Irish music, Jeanne also currently serves as Chair of the local branch of Comhaltas Ceolteori Eirann (CCE), the world-wide organization for the promotion of traditional Irish music, song, language, and dance. She teaches fiddle privately and enjoys working with players of all ages. Jeanne appears on a number of recordings, and in 2014 she released her debut solo CD, “The Fiddler You Are,” produced by John Whelan.
Learn more about Ringrose & Freeman on their Website: https://ringroseandfreeman.com/home
