Bob Gotta's Acoustic Open Mic
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Join us for the oldest continually running Open Mic in the State of CT!! Hosted by the congenial Bob Gotta. Buttonwood offers a Steinway piano, full sound system, beverages and snacks and a friendly community.
Thursday, 01 February, 2018
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
