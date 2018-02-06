Laughter Yoga is a class that enables you to practice laughing so that when life happens and it gets difficult, you can laugh and change your perspective and state of mind. It involves child-like play with meditation and breathing exercises and laughing (no yoga mats needed).

Some benefits of laughter yoga include: Easy and fun exercise for health and happiness, reduces stress instantly, strengthens immune system, keeps you in a good mood and cheerful throughout the day, oxygenates your brain and makes you feel more energetic, keeps positive mental attitude in difficult times, burns calories and even increases memory.