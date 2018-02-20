Event calendar brought to you by
Crystal Bowl Sound Healing w/ Lou Sorrentino
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Every third Tuesday, Crystal Bowl Sound Healing is held at 7:30pm! Hosted by Lou Sorrentino, sound healing combines psychological therapies with music to heal the body. With instruments such as Crystal Bowls crafted for perfect resonance, Lou restores energy flows to their proper states and bring peace to our bodies. Donations welcomed.
Tuesday, 20 February, 2018
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
