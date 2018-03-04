2nd Annual MUSIC FOR GIVING Family Concert – A Tribute to Harry Chapin
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street Middletown, CT06457 USA
The Buttonwood Tree family joins Bill Pere, First Church, Middletown to bring youth from the area together to create a fun, family gathering to raise funds for good causes.
WHAT IS LUNCH’s MISSION? LUNCH is a unique blend of Arts, Education, and Community Outreach. LUNCH follows the example set by singer-songwriter Harry Chapin in using the power of popular music to produce positive social action . We involve kids in our events to show that they can make a difference in the lives of others. Through music and theater, LUNCH seeks to address issues of hunger and poverty through awareness and financial support. By providing a positive experience in community outreach through the arts, we encourage kids to grow into tomorrow’s leaders who will shape a world free of intolerance, injustice, and indifference.
CARRYING ON THE LEGACY OF HARRY CHAPIN More than $1,000,000 raised to support social services and community outreach through the arts
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.