Tweet Middlesex Drum Circle

The Buttonwood Tree 605 Main Street

Middletown , CT 06457

USA

A group of people that enjoy a good drum rhythm, especially when put into a circle. No reservations are necessary, extra percussion instruments will be available, though you are encouraged to bring your own.

07:00 PM - 09:00 PM Contact: Anne Marie



Phone: (860)347-4957



Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.