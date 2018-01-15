Winter Break Out Day: Build it, Make it!

Join us for the first of our two Winter Break Out Days and a return of one of our most popular themes! Challenge yourself with a scavenger hunt in our winter exhibition, Gerberich's Gadgets: Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys. Create with LEGO® bricks and recycled materials, build your own catapult, and make your own slime. At 2:30, join us on the meadow to build your favorite campfire treat – S'mores! Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

