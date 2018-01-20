Gerb-O-Matic Workshop: Make-and-Take Sculpting Event

Saturday, January 20; Session I: 10am - 12pm, Session II: 1 - 3pm

For ages 8 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Sculptor Stephen Gerberich will inspire and direct participants to sculpt their own mini-masterpieces from a smorgasbord of parts painstakingly culled from dumpsters, thrift shops, and dollar stores during Gerberich's nationwide travels. Handmade sculptures will be assembled using hot glue "welding." Children and adults can re-compose these objects into original works, while acquiring a new appreciation for the creative reuse of ordinary objects. Space is limited, register early! Pre-payment and pre-registration are required. Members: $40 for 1 adult and 1 child, $20 for each additional adult or child

Non-members: $55 for 1 adult and 1 child, $25 for each additional adult or child (includes gate admission). For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or to register call 203.977.6521

. * * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events