Operation Thank You - Day of Service in Honor of Dr. King



“Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?” These words, once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., serve as inspiration for the Norwalk Historical Society's Service Day Program, Operation Thank You, on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 1-4pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. Honor Dr. King's teachings by writing letters of thanks to our Nation’s firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement for their commitment and bravery. The non-profit organization, Operation Gratitude, will collect the letters and cards and distribute them as part of care packages sent to first responders throughout the country. In addition to the service project, children will get the opportunity to hear a story and participate in an activity about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous, “ I Have a Dream” speech. All activities for the day are drop-in and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The Norwalk Historical Society Museum is located at 141 East Avenue. The front entrance is accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The Museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



For more information the Norwalk Historical Society's Service Day visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.