Stamford Symphony Presents:Haydn, Mendelssohn & Schumann

March 17 at 8 pm & March 18 at 3 pm

Paul Watkins, Guest Conductor

Benjamin Beilman, violin

Haydn Symphony No. 102, B-flat Major

Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor

Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Rhenish

LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.