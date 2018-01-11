Grocery Shopping to benefit Stepping Stones Museum for Children

On Thursday, January 11th, shoppers at Whole Foods Market stores in Fairfield County and Milford will contribute to a great community cause. Five percent of the net sales at each of those stores will go directly to support the Norwalk-based Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s award-winning educational programs, exhibits and experiences. In particular, this year’s donation will help Stepping Stones with the launch of the Norwalk Foodshedinitiative, which will help support equal access to fresh, healthy foods for all members of our community while providing important wellness and nutritional messaging as well. The participating Whole Foods Market stores are located in Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, Fairfield, Westport and Milford.

When Whole Foods Market customers stock up on grocery items, they will help support the combination of creative, play-driven learning and kid-powered fun that is the hallmark of Stepping Stones. “We encourage our community members to take this wonderful opportunity to shop at Whole Foods Market and select the delicious and healthy food choices available to them, while supporting our amazing museum!” says Rhonda Kiest, President and CEO of Stepping Stones. “We are very grateful for Whole Foods Market and to everyone that embraces our important mission to broaden and enrich the educational opportunities for our community’s children and enhance their understanding of the world. We also thank the company for its support of our Foodshed initiative, which will help the museum teach the young members of our community how to make positive, sustainable choices about their health.”

Building upon the museum’s existing Healthy Children, Healthy Communities® initiative, which is a statewide public-private partnership that has promoted healthy living for children, families and communities since its launch in 2006, the Norwalk Foodshed concept strives to bring together an integrated eco-system of community stakeholders and resources to support equitable access to fresh and healthy food along with providing vital general wellness messaging and healthy nutrition education to all members of our community. The Healthy Children, Healthy Communities® initiative is grown out of the knowledge that it is crucial to introduce and promote key health messages to children now because their early experiences help shape their lifelong habits and views on health and well-being. “Stepping Stones is an asset to our community and an amazing partner. We are thrilled to support the launch of the Norwalk Foodshed initiative to help provide access to fresh food as well as education about health and wellness for everyone in our community who needs it,” says Connie Leonard, Whole Foods Market Metro Marketing Team Leader.

About Five Percent Days at Whole Foods Market

Five Percent Days are part of Whole Foods Market’s commitment to support environmental and educational causes in their community. Four times per year, each store identifies local organizations that align with Whole Foods Market’s commitment, and that make a real community impact.

About Stepping Stones Museum for Children

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning, private, non-profit 501 (c)(3) children’s museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families. For more information about Stepping Stones, to book a field trip or schedule a class, workshop or facility rental call 203-899-0606 or visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is located at 303 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, exit 14 North and 15 South off I-95. Museum hours are: Labor Day through Memorial Day, Tuesday-Sunday and holiday Mondays from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm; and Memorial Day through Labor Day, Monday-Sunday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Admission is $15 for adults and children and $10 for seniors. Children under 1 are free. Get social with Stepping Stones on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.