January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Essence of a Painting,” featuring the work of the late New York artist, Michael Lowenbein. His exhibit runs January 2 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 31 January, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday, 04 January, 2018
Friday, 05 January, 2018
Saturday, 06 January, 2018
Tuesday, 09 January, 2018
Wednesday, 10 January, 2018 View Series Overview
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Thursday, 11 January, 2018
