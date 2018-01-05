Story City is a troupe of storytellers based in the Hartford, CT area and trained by Matt Dicks, one of The Moth’s champion storytellers. Story City Troupe uses The Moth Formula: all are true, personal stories, often funny, sometimes amazing, poignant or ironic and based on a single theme for the evening. The troupe members range in age from their 20’s to their 70’s, proving you can come up with a good story at any age.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll identify!

This group is led by Sue Huggans and welcomes new members.

This Month’s Performers: This Month’s Theme

Maire Greene “Egg on Face”

Tarn Granucci

Mike Isko

Wendy Marans

Anna Bninski; an editor by trade; outside of the office she pitches style manuals in favor of stories. She lives in New Haven, where she is a part of the storytelling community based at the Institute Library.

Matt Dicks