Family Focus: Winter Fest!

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Got the winter blues? Stop by the Fairfield Museum for a variety of activities on vacation days and celebrate the season! Enjoy the “Winter Wonderland” exhibit, watch movies inspired by winter sports, and enjoy some warm cider and refreshments. Sponsored by People's United Bank.

Friday, February 16 and Monday, February 19, 11am – 2pm. Free!

Friday, 16 February, 2018

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

