History Bites Lunchtime Chat: The Lowells of Massachusetts: An American Family

The Lowells of Massachusetts: An American Family author Nina Sankovitch discusses her new book on this family legacy. Co-sponsored with the Fairfield University Bookstore. "[A] stirring saga...Vivid and intimate, Ms. Sankovitch's account entertains us with Puritans and preachers, Tories and rebels, abolitionists and industrialists, lecturers and poets ... Ms. Sankovitch has made a compelling contribution to Massachusetts and American History."―Roger Lowenstein, The Wall Street Journal

Please bring a bagged lunch, beverages and dessert will be provided.