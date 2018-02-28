Event calendar brought to you by
History Bites Lunchtime Chat: Getting Started with Genealogy
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
FMHC Library Director, Dr. Elizabeth Rose will talk about how to start researching your family’s history, using records at the FMHC library and online. Betty Oderwald will talk about the standards that are used by lineage societies like the Daughters of the American Revolution and the U.S. Daughters of 1812.
Please bring a bagged lunch, beverages and dessert will be provided.
Wednesday, 28 February, 2018
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM
