Pequot Presents: 'Forgotten Farms'

Watch the documentary film, “Forgotten Farms” (80 min.) followed by a discussion with the film’s director and producer. The film gives us a glimpse into the past and a vision for a future regional food system. Light refreshments served. Free event.

“Forgotten Farms” examines class divides in our farm and food communities. In more affluent communities, farm-to-table restaurants, farmer's markets and CSAs are booming and the new farmers are celebrated. Yet, there is another farmer who is left out of the local food celebration.

We often overlook the farmers at the foundation of the regional agricultural economy. Only 100 years ago, New England produced most of its own food on 16 million acres of farmland. Climate change will demand that more of our food is grown closer to where we live. As we strive to revive local production, we have much to learn from dairy farmers who have been managing most of the farmland and sustaining the farm economy all along. Through conversations with farmers and policy experts, the film reconsiders the role of these vital but forgotten farmers.

The documentary shows the cultural divide between the new food movement and traditional farming, highlighting the need to examine differences, develop mutual understanding, and find common ground. A truly sustainable local food system that benefits everyone will rely on all of our farmers.

