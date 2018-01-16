+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Artist Talk with Judith Steinberg

Silvermine Arts Center

1037 Silvermine Rd
 New Canaan, CT 06840

Website: Click to Visit

Please join us Tuesday, January 16 at 6pm for an intimate conversation with exhibiting artist Judith Steinberg. The artist will discuss the new work currently on view in her Silvermine Galleries exhibit "Memories and Desire."

As always, artist talks are free and open to the public.

The exhibition is on view until February 4.
Gallery Hours:
W-Sa 12-5pm
Su 1-5pm
www.silvermineart.org

1037 Silvermine Rd
New Canaan, CT 06840

Tuesday, 16 January, 2018

Contact:

Jeffrey Mueller

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.