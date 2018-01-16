Artist Talk with Judith Steinberg
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Rd
New Canaan, CT 06840
New Canaan, CT 06840
Website: Click to Visit
Please join us Tuesday, January 16 at 6pm for an intimate conversation with exhibiting artist Judith Steinberg. The artist will discuss the new work currently on view in her Silvermine Galleries exhibit "Memories and Desire."
As always, artist talks are free and open to the public.
The exhibition is on view until February 4.
Gallery Hours:
W-Sa 12-5pm
Su 1-5pm
www.silvermineart.org
1037 Silvermine Rd
New Canaan, CT 06840
Tuesday, 16 January, 2018
Contact:Jeffrey Mueller
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.