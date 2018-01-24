Wellness Wednesdays: Living Mindfully with Donna Brown, MS

January 24 at 7pm: Living Mindfully - Taking Time for What Matters. Living in the present and paying attention to what matters most to you can help restore, energize, and inspire your 2018. Start your journey of mindfulness with clinical nutritionist and wellness coach Donna Brown as she helps guide you on a path to healing self-care.



Brown says, “We live in a busy world full of demands and responsibilities and we tend to lose sight of ourselves, and the result is often feeling stressed and overwhelmed. What if you could get some extra time each day not lost to emotions, worries, or thoughts of the past or even futures? This is what mindfulness can do. Let me be your guide to explore living in the present and finding calm, enjoyment, and even happiness.”



Brown has been sharing her science-based lifestyle and nutrition knowledge for over fifteen years in private practice and is a popular public speaker to corporate, educational, and community audiences. Her private practice, Nutrition Kitchen, specializes in mindfulness, stress management, metabolic and hormonal imbalance, weight loss, chronic disease, sports nutrition and group classes. She has an MBA in Finance and a MS in Clinical Nutrition.



Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!