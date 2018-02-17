Celebrate the Year of the Dog & Chinese New Year

Celebrate the Year of the Dog and the Chinese New Year in New Haven on Saturday, February 17, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the New Haven Museum teams with the Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University and the Yale-China Association, to co-host Lunarfest 2018. The event offers fascinating hands-on workshops, talks, and performances for all ages. All activities are free and open to the public, but space is limited for some activities.

Lunarfest begins at 10:00 a.m. with a colorful lion dance and performances on Whitney Avenue, between Grove Street and Trumbull Street, and onto Audubon Street, and remarks by Mayor Toni Harp. Yale mascot Handsome Dan will join revelers in the parade up Whitney Avenue. From there, the fun moves indoors at 1 pm to three locations: New Haven Museum (114 Whitney Ave.), The Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University, Luce Hall (34 Hillhouse Ave), and the Yale-China Association (442 Temple St). Activities include children’s arts and crafts; calligraphy; music; dance lessons, paper-lantern making; language classes; cooking demonstrations; poetry; theatre; exhibits, and more.

The theme of Lunarfest 2018 is "People-to-People," reflecting a spirit of cross-cultural dialogue, specifically between the American and Chinese cultures. People-to-People also underscores the commonality of all people. Regardless of an individual’s culture, there are innate aspects of the human experience that connect us all around the world--humor, food, art, music, literature. This year’s festival will focus on promoting what brings us together—people-to-people.

For more information, or to register, please visit www.yalechina.org/lunarfest email lunarfest@yalechina.org or call 203-432-3427