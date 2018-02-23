Close To Home Dessert Tastings & Youth Concert

The 10th annual “Close To Home” event to benefit the Pacific House Young Adult Program will be held Friday, February 23rd at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. This popular, fun-filled yearly gathering raises funds needed to help homeless young adults avoid a lifetime of homelessness. The event features performances by talented musicians from local high schools and delicious dessert and food tastings from the area’s finest artisanal bakeries, restaurants, and chocolatiers. To commemorate the 10th anniversary, special guest Javier Colon, winner of "The Voice," will provide an exclusive solo performance and special selections together with the students. Tickets are on sale now, beginning at $50. Visit www.PacificHouse.org/CloseToHome to purchase tickets or to learn more.

The Close to Home youth concert is an extraordinary example of young adults helping young adults. Talented student musicians from Brunswick School, Darien High School, Greenwich High School, King School and Stamford High School will perform selections of jazz, instrumental, choral and popular music.

“This highly anticipated community tradition raises critical funds for homeless young men who have nowhere to call home. We thank all the restaurants and gourmet eateries for sharing their delicious tastes. We’re grateful to the many student groups from local high schools and Javier Colon for lending their voices to this cause,” said Rafael Pagan, Jr., Executive Director of Pacific House.

Having been introduced to millions of TV viewers as the winner on the inaugural season of NBC's The Voice, Stratford native Javier Colon is blessed with a stunningly soulful voice, an uncanny songwriting talent, a charismatic personality and a commanding stage presence. The singer-songwriter-guitarist has won the attention of an international fan base that has embraced his personally-charged, acoustic-textured blend of pop, rock and R&B.

The Pacific House Young Adult Program helps the homeless young adults in lower Fairfield County find housing and connects them with employment, education, and support services that prepare them for adulthood. Specialized case managers, programs and a dedicated living space at the Pacific House emergency shelter help these young people get their lives on track. The program is one of many services offered at the Pacific House emergency shelter, which serves Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan and many other communities throughout Fairfield County.

Pacific House would like to thank the evening’s generous sponsors: Concert Sponsor: Olympus Partners, VIP Reception Sponsor: Webster Bank, Coach Sponsors: First County Bank, Harbor Point, Stamford Health, First Congregational Church of Greenwich, Guide Sponsors: Creative Video Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Renewal by Anderson, Individual sponsors: Cliff Berger, Debby & Mark Blackman, Francis J. Connor Family, Andrew M. Reid and the Fred & Joan Weisman Fund and Media Partners: Fairfield County LOOK, 95.9 THE FOX, CTbites and Hey Stamford.