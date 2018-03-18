Colonial Kids Craft Day at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum

March is National Crafting Month! Come craft like a Colonial Kid at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Colonial Kids Craft Day at the Museum on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Create toys, games and art just like kids did in the Colonial days. Use your imagination and creativity all while having some good old fashioned fun! Kids that come dressed up in a colonial costume receive a special prize! This program is ideal for children ages 5 – 12 and children must be accompanied by an adult. Crafting tickets are $4.00 per child, adults are free, and can be purchased at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 203-846-0525. Light snacks will be provided. Space is limited, so buy your crafting tickets today!



If the event is canceled by the Norwalk Historical Society due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Norwalk Historical Society Museum is located at 141 East Avenue. The front entrance is accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The Museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.